GDS Wealth Management Acquires 7,449 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HubSpot by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,497,146.20. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,933,617 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE HUBS opened at $360.58 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.64 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,507.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.85 and its 200 day moving average is $515.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.