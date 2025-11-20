GDS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Natera were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Natera by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,980.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,255,314.60. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633 in the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $218.35 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

