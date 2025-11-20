Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AWK

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.71. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. American Water Works has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

