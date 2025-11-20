6,261 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

