ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Bought by Real Talk Capital LLC

Real Talk Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Real Talk Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

