Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.61. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

