Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PRU

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.82 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

