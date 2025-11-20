GDS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

