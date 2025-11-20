GDS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Tesla Setting Up for a Year-End Rebound—or a Collapse?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.