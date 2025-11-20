Financial Analysis: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce N/A -71.18% 288.82% Tuniu 5.82% 5.94% 3.12%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $2.59 million 0.64 $3.32 million N/A N/A Tuniu $70.37 million 1.25 $10.57 million $0.05 15.00

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Tuniu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tuniu has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beyond Commerce and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tuniu 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Tuniu beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tuniu

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.