Contrasting FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.40 $3.65 million $0.97 16.04 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.58 $75.63 million $3.16 9.86

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Plains Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 12.78% 4.39% 0.72% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.00% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Plains Bancshares and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Plains Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Summary

FirstSun Capital Bancorp beats Central Plains Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

