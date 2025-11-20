PKS Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

