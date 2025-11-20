Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Shares Bought by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 555,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,669,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 294,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $870,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

FQAL opened at $73.69 on Thursday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

