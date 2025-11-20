PKS Advisory Services LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

PKS Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 237,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

