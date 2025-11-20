PKS Advisory Services LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VOT stock opened at $275.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.24 and its 200-day moving average is $283.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

