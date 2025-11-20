38,861 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,734,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000.

FEZ stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

