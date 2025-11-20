GDS Wealth Management Sells 2,004 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DFUV opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.