PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

