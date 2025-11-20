PKS Advisory Services LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,733,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,319,000 after buying an additional 177,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,347,000 after buying an additional 571,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,636,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,678,000 after acquiring an additional 258,955 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

