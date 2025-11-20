Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

