Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares in the company, valued at $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 619,436 shares of company stock worth $96,530,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Astera Labs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,065,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile



Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.



