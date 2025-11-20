TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. TEGNA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.

About TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.