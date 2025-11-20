TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.
TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
TEGNA Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. TEGNA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
