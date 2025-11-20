Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) to Strong-Buy

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Faraday Copper’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Faraday Copper from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

FDY stock opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$503.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.49. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.34.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Faraday Copper had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 40,035.69%.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, United States. The Company’s projects include Copper Creek Project and Contact Copper Project. The Copper Creek Project is a three-kilometer-long porphyry copper deposit located in Pinal County, less than two hours northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

