Real Talk Capital LLC Has $531,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,830,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,175,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 142,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,291,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

