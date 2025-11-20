Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 47,442 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,898,154.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 168,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,401.93. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,922 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $273,903.54.

On Monday, November 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 81,987 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,852.33.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,610 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $2,478,103.80.

On Friday, October 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 311,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $12,284,500.00.

SION stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Sionna Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SION. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

SION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis ("CF") patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator ("CFTR") protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

