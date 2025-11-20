Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Major Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi Acquires 117,374 Shares of Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Vi purchased 117,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $726,545.06. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,351,503 shares in the company, valued at $14,555,803.57. The trade was a 5.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foresite Capital Management Vi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Foresite Capital Management Vi acquired 190,500 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,680.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Foresite Capital Management Vi bought 200,000 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00.

Alumis Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. Samsara Biocapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 4,801,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 1,534,872 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC lifted its stake in Alumis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 4,247,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alumis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 625,404 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in Alumis by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 3,122,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 474,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,779,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Articles

