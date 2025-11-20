Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Buys 137,772 Shares of Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 137,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $903,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 517,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,911.52. This represents a 36.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alumis alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 914 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

On Thursday, November 13th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 276,179 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,939.75.

Alumis Stock Up 2.5%

Alumis stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Alumis Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $683.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALMS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alumis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alumis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 320.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Alumis by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alumis by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.