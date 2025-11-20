Main Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

