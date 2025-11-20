Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Major Shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc Purchases 190,500 Shares

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc bought 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $1,249,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,542,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,675,539.68. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foresite Labs, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 117,374 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $726,545.06.

On Monday, November 17th, Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $1,118,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.33. Alumis Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALMS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 320.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Alumis by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alumis by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

