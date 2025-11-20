Barclays Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.66.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Auxier Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,001,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 423,320 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

