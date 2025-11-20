Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RZLT. JMP Securities set a $17.00 price target on Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rezolute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Rezolute Stock Performance

RZLT opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $942.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.07. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

