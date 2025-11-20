Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunic Q1 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Immunic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 415,104 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 414.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
