Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunic Q1 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 219,957 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Immunic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 415,104 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 414.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

