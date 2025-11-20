Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

DSGN stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $418.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.