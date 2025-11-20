Northland Capmk Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NTIC

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Technologies International has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

