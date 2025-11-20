Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

GLOB opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Globant by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 214.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 352.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Globant by 53.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

