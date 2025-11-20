B. Riley Predicts Beazer Homes USA’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BZH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.9%

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $589.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $791.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

