Q2 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter.
TransAlta Price Performance
TSE TA opened at C$20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.35. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$11.16 and a 1 year high of C$25.03.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.
