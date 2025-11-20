Q2 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.33.

TSE TA opened at C$20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.35. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$11.16 and a 1 year high of C$25.03.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

