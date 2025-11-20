Zacks Research Predicts Cimpress’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $863.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,560,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,327.32. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. This represents a 12.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

