Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for ESS Earnings

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.53.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $254.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

