Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

