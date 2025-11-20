Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,510. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,690.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,407.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

