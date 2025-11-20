Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Spectrum Brands makes up about 0.0% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

SPB opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.84. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

