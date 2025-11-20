Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 6,160 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Accenture stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

