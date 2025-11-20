Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,536,200 Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,612,000. Galaxy Digital makes up about 5.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,699,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,646,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,366,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Galaxy Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $994,323.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. The trade was a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $27,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 687,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,765,156. This trade represents a 52.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock valued at $135,994,323 over the last 90 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58.
Galaxy Digital Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Applied Materials: Up 40% in 2025 With Room to Run Long-Term
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.