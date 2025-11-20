Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,536,200 Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,612,000. Galaxy Digital makes up about 5.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,699,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,646,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,366,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Galaxy Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $994,323.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. The trade was a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $27,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 687,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,765,156. This trade represents a 52.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock valued at $135,994,323 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

