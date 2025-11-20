Main Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Main Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300,177 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,331,000 after acquiring an additional 165,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

