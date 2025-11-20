Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

