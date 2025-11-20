Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Burford Capital accounts for 1.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 131.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

