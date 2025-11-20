Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 7,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,179,000 after buying an additional 1,746,376 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.71.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,989,059 shares of company stock worth $355,167,794. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

