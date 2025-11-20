Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,241,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 716.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Shares of SPOT opened at $618.89 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $674.31 and its 200-day moving average is $684.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

