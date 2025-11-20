General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of General Mills by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 978.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 122,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1%

GIS opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

