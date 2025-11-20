Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Position Boosted by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,289 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 4.1% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $52,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $246.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

